Sometimes all you have to do is apply a dash of colour to enhance your overall beauty while going for a natural looka. And here is a collection of lip tints waiting for you on Amazon, that can help you achieve the same in a jiffy. These lip tints promise to do more than just add color to your lips; they aim to capture the essence of Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna's signature style. She is known as the national crush and not without reason. With a variety of shades to choose from, each lip tint is a step towards expressing your individuality and embracing the timeless elegance that Rashmika effortlessly embodies. Check out the collection. Also Read - Get handbags like The Archies star Suhana Khan under Rs 1500

Bollywood Life is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Get kurta pyjamas inspired by Saif Ali Khan's Nawabi style

My Glamm tint it up cream finish on Amazon

Youthful glow for lips and cheeks.

Natural, dewy flush with a light, creamy texture.

Universally suits all skin tones.

Cruelty-free, perfume-free, and vegan-friendly.

My Glamm tint it up cream finish at an exclusive price of 695.

Also Read - Get gym shorts inspired by Sara Aali Khan’s stylish gym wear collection under Rs 1600

Trending Now

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Peripera Ink Airy velvet lipstick on Amazon.

Airy Velvet Lip Tint: soft and pigmented.

Hydrating formula with vitamin E, cotton, green tea, and mango oils.

Silky finish with powders and silicone oils.

Embrace luscious lips effortlessly.

Buy Peripera Ink Airy velvet lipstick at an exclusive price of 432.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy The Face Shop water fit lip tint on Amazon.

Moisturizing lip tint for lasting, natural flush.

Doubles up as a handy lip and cheek tint.

Water gel formula delivers a crisp color feel.

Effortlessly freshen up your look with ease.

Buy The Face Shop water fit lip tint at an exclusive price of 499.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Love Earth lip tint & cheek tint on Amazon.

Love Earth Multipot: Natural sheen, easy blend for a healthy look.

"Never Look Back" with Rosemary Oil, soothing and blemish-reducing.

Enriched with Jojoba Oil and beeswax, suitable for all skin types.

Effortless application for lips, cheeks, and eyelids—versatile and chic.

Buy Love Earth lip tint & cheek tint at an exclusive price of 288.

Buy Now on Amazon