Wondering how Sanya Malhotra keeps her skin so fresh? We've got the answer and it doesn't even have to break your bank. Dive into the world of budget-friendly facial tools, all under 500 on Amazon, and unveil the simplicity behind Sanya's radiant glow. No need for fancy product, just use affordable tools to elevate your skincare routine. Get ready to embrace that Sanya-like charm and give your skin the pampering it deserves. It's time for a wallet-friendly glow-up! Sanya Malhotra keeps her professional and personal life simple, inspired by her we have picked simple skin care routine essentials for you. Check out these facial tools and grab amazing discounts on Amazon. Also Read - Create magic with your eyes just like Janhvi Kapoor with these top 5 Mascaras

Bollywood Life is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Give you hair a makeover like Bigg Boss fame Neha Bhasin with these hair colour kits from Amazon

Buy Saturn by GHC facial massager jade roller & Gua Sha on Amazon.

Its a multifunctional facial massager made with zinc,brass and stone.

Helps in toning, firming, relaxing & tightening effects on face, neck, eyes.

Using this will cool and soothes skin and boost up the blood circulation level.

It can be used as serum, moisturiser or mask applicator.

It helps your skin to absorb the nutrients available in your skin care products,

Buy Saturn by GHC facial massager jade roller & Gua Sha at an exclusive price of 188.

Also Read - Wing it like Janhvi Kapoor with these best 5 eyeliners under Rs 500

Trending Now

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Finalize Facial Ice Globe, and Smart Cool Face Roller Ball on Amazon.

It is a facial massage tool for neck and eye area.

It helps reduce puffiness, wrinkles, and fine lines.

It soothes and firm skin naturally.

It can reverse aging and gives a botox effect instantly.

It prevent acne breakouts and minimizes the oil production on face

Buy Finalize Facial Ice Globe, and Smart Cool Face Rolle at an exclusive price of 378.

Buy Now on Amazon

MINISO Facial Cleansing Brush

Buy Miniso facial cleansing brush on Amazon.

Especially designed for easy cleaning of the face.

Perfect for skin exfoliating and deep pore cleansing.

It can also help in makeup removing.

Ptevents aging usage can reverse aging.

Buy Miniso Facial cleansing brush at the exclusive price of 255.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Jontus ice roller for face on Amazon

It is for women face to provide glowing skin.

Reduces puffiness after massaging from this roller.

You can use natural things like aloevera, cucumber, coconut water through this.

It enhances skin radiance and reduces facial swelling.

Buy Jontus ice roller for face at an exclusive price of 148

Buy Now on Amazon