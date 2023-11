Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to mark her presence in Bollywood with Netflix original The Archies. The movie is going to launch soon but Suhana has already got the fame. Her style statement is quite simple, sophisticated, and classy. Just like her style statement we have found some fabulous handbags for you to carry it like Suhana. Channel your inner Suhana Khan with these simple, classy yet amazing handbags from Amazon. Buy these handbags and carry style with you. Grab these handbags from Amazon with amazing discounts and exciting bank offers. Also Read - Get kissable and glamorous lips like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with these top 5 red lipsticks from Amazon

Bollywood Life is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's secret to healthy skin OUT, grab these Vitamin C-enriched skincare essentials now

Lino Perros Women's Casual Satchel at 1,799 Buy Lino Perros women casual satchel on Amazon.

This bag effortlessly captures the latest fashion trends, ensuring you stay in vogue wherever you go.

With its sleek and stylish design, this bag adds a touch of sophistication to your ensemble,

It is perfect for any occasion.

This bag exudes a premium feel, reflecting superior craftsmanship and durability.

It's a fashionable statement.

Elevate your style with this luxurious accessory that complements your look with elegance.

Get up to 70% discount.

Buy Lino Perros women casual satchel at an exclusive price of 1,799.

Also Read - Look naturally beautiful like Preity Zinta with these radiant blushes

Trending Now

Buy Now on Amazon

Van Heusen Women's Tote Bag at 1,689 Buy Van Heusen women’s tote bag on Amazon

It has Black and white mono chromatic color combination

Lightweight with thin & sleek straps

It is spacious, well organized with dual compartments

It has sleek Back pocket

Get up to 40% discount.

Buy Van Heusen women’s tote bag at an exclusive price of 1,689.

Buy Now on Amazon

Lavie Women's Betula Medium Tote Bag at 1,159 Buy Lavie women betula tote bag on Amazon.

multi-utility pockets to store your essentials.

Very spacious with slip pockets and one zip pocket inside.

Made from high-quality, soft materials, this handbag features a well-stitched inner lining.

Best for every occasion from office look to parties it will complete your look.

Elegant and stylish look.

Get up to 67% discount.

Buy Lavie women betula tote bag at an exclusive price of 1,159.

Buy Now on Amazon

Baggit Women's Tote Handbag - Medium at 1,379 Buy Baggit women tote handbag on Amazon.

All-Purpose Tote: Stylish bag with handles, perfect for any occasion.

Lots of Space: Big compartment for all your stuff—great for outings or work.

Classy Look: Brown, cruelty-free material with a zipper for a touch of elegance.

Perfect Size: Compact at 33.02 x 11.43 x 24.77 cm, but roomy enough.

Reliable Brand: Made in India, 6-month warranty, trusted fashion brand for 30 years.

Get up to 54% discount.

Buy Baggit women tote handbag at an exclusive price of 1,379.

Buy Now on Amazon

Caprese ZIVA T Medium at 999 Buy Caprese Ziva T medium bag on Amazon.

Made up of faux leather.

Spacious: space to hold all your essentials.

Effortless Elegance: Sleek design for an effortless touch of elegance.

Perfect Size: Compact, yet spacious enough for essentials.

Quality Craft: Precision-crafted for durability and a premium feel.

Versatile Style: Ideal for any occasion, a versatile and chic companion.

Buy Now on Amazon