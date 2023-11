Transform your lips into a vision of glamour with the allure of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Get irresistibly kissable lips as we unveil the top 5 red lipsticks available on Amazon. Elevate your beauty routine with these carefully curated shades, ensuring that each application is a step closer to capturing the timeless elegance of one of Bollywood's most iconic figures. Discover the magic within these lipsticks, bringing you the perfect blend of sophistication and allure. Get ready to make a statement and leave a lasting impression with lips that mirror the enchanting grace of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—all at your fingertips on Amazon. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's secret to healthy skin OUT, grab these Vitamin C-enriched skincare essentials now

Buy Maybelline New York Matte lipstick on Amazon.

Matte lipstick with creamy look feather like weight.

Enriched with Jojoba Oil to keep your lips healthy.

8-hour duration.

Easy to carry.

It can give you the bold and beautiful look.

Get up to 30% discount.

Buy maybelline New York Matte lipstick at an exclusive price of 197.

Buy Mamaearth soft matte long stay lipstick displayed at Amazon.

Goodness of nature with Jojoba oil and Vitamin E.

12 hours duration so no touchups needed.

Vibrant and bold shades with creamy matte look.

It is waterproof and smudge free.

Made with natural goodness, soft matte long stay lipsticks are made safe, certified and suitable for all skin types.

Get up to 20% discount.

Buy Mamaearth soft matte long stay lipstick at Rs 358.

Buy Swiss beauty non-transfer waterproof lipstick displayed at Amazon.

Get Stunning soft creamy lips with pout worthy look.

Smudge proof, long lasting and highly pigmented.

It can give your lips creamy and shimmery look.

Best for Lip care, it protect your lips from drying and keep a creamy look for hours.

Enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil.

It has a lot of variety in Beautiful and vibrant shades.

Portable size that is easy to carry.

Get up to 38% discount.

Buy Swiss beauty non-transfer waterproof lipstick at Rs 246.

Buy Renee Fab 5 lipstick displayed at Amazon.

Easy to carry and travel friendly packaging.

Enriched with nourishing oils from Jojoba, Coconut and Sunflower seed wax.

It has a creamy and non-drying texture that gives a smooth finish to your lips.

Specially created to make your daily makeup easier.

Last for long hours without drying or cracking.

Get up to 53% discount.

Buy Renee Fab 5 lipstick at Rs 349.

