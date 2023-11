Animal starrer Parineeti Chopra got married a few days back and her outfits, jewelry and specially Chooda set became the talk of the town. Everyone noticed her traditional yet gorgeous style as a newlywed. Parineeti was spotted wearing Sindoor, Mangalsutra and Chooda at her public appearances after her marriage. We make a list of pretty and stylish Chooda sets for the upcoming brides of this wedding season. Also Read - Recreate Nargis Fakhri, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan's hairstyles with these hair styling tools

Grab these Chooda sets from Amazon that we picked for you, From Pink colour to Bridal red colour, Simple and elegant designs to heavy Kundan designs we have covered almost everything. Buy these Chooda sets and get exciting discounts and bank offers. Also Read - Get kissable lips like Jacqueline Fernandez with these Top 5 lipsticks from Amazon

Buy Peora Thread Bridal Chuda Set on Amazon.

Dimensions: Bangle size - 2.6 inches, Set length - 9.5 cm, Weight - 150 gms.

Package: Includes 1 set of elegant bangles for a complete look.

Material: Crafted from environmental brass alloy with top-quality genuine plating.

Perfect Gift: Ideal for occasions like weddings, birthdays, and Mother's Day.

Jewellery Care: Keep away from chemicals, use perfume and lotion before wearing for lasting beauty.

Buy Peora Thread Bridal Chuda Set at an exclusive price of 629.

Buy Lucky jewllery red designer AD Punjabi Choora set on Amazon.

It is Atrractive and glossy choora set.

Perfect for new brides.

Made with Plastic, metal and golden American stones.

Suitable for weddings, events and functions.

Buy Lucky jewllery red designer AD Punjabi Choora set at an exclusive price of 1,799.

Buy small short & sweet red wedding chooda on Amazon.

Simple and elegant look for newlyweds.

Especially made for easy-to-carry.

Suitable for all occasions including wearing daily wear.

Suitable for working women.

Made from stainless steel.

Buy small short & sweet red wedding chooda at an exclusive price of 250.

Buy Red designer white kundan Punjabi choora set on Amazon.

Elegant and beautiful kundan punjabi choora set.

Beautiful white kundan and golden stonework.

Perfect for newly married women.

It is Light In Weight.

Easy To Gear Up In Events,Wedding,Functions.

Buy Red designer white kundan Punjabi choora se tat an exclusive price of 1,371 .

