Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh or Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya - whose saree look won you over this week? Vote Now

The saree is the ultimate outfit for the Indian woman. This week, we saw some gorgeous pictures of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh in a red lace saree with a black blouse. The actress donned the saree for a special party sequence on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Even her co-star Neil Bhatt looked dapper. The actress is getting immense praise from all quarters for her effortless performance as the spunky Sayi on the show. We so love the simple saree styled with just earrings, a mangalsutra and bangles. Her hair was also done in a simple manner.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya too posted some gorgeous pictures on her social media. Pink is one of her favourite hues and she looked so radiant here. She wore a Rani Bandhej organza saree from the label, Kanupriya. The actress teamed it with a necklace and a huge kadha. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wore her hair up in a bun.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also posed for some romantic pics with Vivek Dahiya dressed in that lovely organza saree. The actress made it to the top five of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she fought her fears along with some top TV stars.