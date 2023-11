Buy these classic, simple yet elegant products for your room and give it a fresh and sophisticated look just like Parineeti Chopra's home. Get exciting discounts with bank offers, and zero-cost EMI. Dive into a world of calm and elegance inspired by Parineeti Chopra's room decor. Make your bedroom serene and sophisticated, just like hers. By keeping things simple and embracing the beauty of white, you'd be able to give your room the perfect makeover. We got you covered with these five must-have items that can turn your bedroom into a peaceful retreat.

Buy these home deco products on Amazon with amazing offers and discounts to make your space as charming and stylish as Parineeti Chopra's distinctive taste.

Buy haus & silky soft 100% cotton bedsheet on Amazon.

100% cotton material guaranteed.

Bright and beautiful white colour.

King size bedsheet with 2 pillow covers.

Suitable for every season.

This bed sheet for king bed ensures durability with comfort.

Fabric is breathable and soft.

Get up to 50% discount on this product.

Buy haus & silky soft 100% cotton bedsheet at an exclusive price of 1,499.

Buy S shape wooden bed side end table on amazon.

It is designed to give you lots of space to organize your stuff without taking up too much room.

Light in weight but can carry much weight.

The top is made of special wood that doesn't get ruined if you spill water on it. So, you can be a bit careless without worries.

You can put it together yourself—it's like a little project. The instructions make it simple, and you can use it in different ways.

The table doesn't collect dust, and you can keep it looking nice by just wiping it with a dry cloth.

Table top is made with hard laminated Board.

Suitable for living room and bedrooms.

Get up to 40% discount on this product.

Buy S shape wooden bed side end table at an exclusive price of 1,199.

Buy homesake white shade table lamp on Amazon.

It is handmade and made in India.

Material - ceramic and natural linen shade.

Including imported E-27 bulb holder and linen shade with a convenient ON/OFF switch and 1.5-meter long wire.

Perfect for side tables, living room, corridor, coffee shop etc.

It has a ceramic glossy finish with a linen cone shade.

Modern style LED lamp.

Get up to 30% discount on this product.

Buy homesake white shade table lamp at an exclusive price of 1950.

Buy Fresh from loom supreme embossed velvet curtains on Amazon.

96 inches tall and 48 inches wide, ideal for doors and windows, with different sizes available.

Simple Setup: Comes in a set of 2, featuring easy-to-use eyelet rings for smooth sliding on rods up to 1.5 inches in diameter.

Quality Material: Crafted from Supreme Creepers Leaf Polyester Padre for a fresh and new feel.

Effective Darkening: Blocks 80% of external light, perfect for better sleep and increased privacy.

Double Weaved: Enhanced thickness with a double-weaved design for improved light-blocking and insulation.

Get up to 59% discount on this product.

Buy Fresh from loom supreme embossed velvet curtains at an exclusive price of 1,086.

Buy Behoma metal flower vase for home decor on Amazon.

It is made up of high quality iron.

It comes with soft pad at the bottom to prevent surface from scratches.

Long lasting and nonbreakable.

Dimensions - 10.5L x 10.5W x 15.7H Centimeters.

Minimal and elegant design makes it perfect to keep beautiful flowers.

Perfect for table top.

Perfect for living room, office, bed room, kitchen, hotels, restaurants and cafes.

Get up to 36% discount on this product.

Buy Behoma metal flower vase for home decor at an exclusive price of 707.

