Step into the world of timeless elegance and sophistication inspired by the legendary Shah Rukh Khan and his extraordinary watch collection. For all the watch admirers, we've made a list of five stunning timepieces available on Amazon that echo the style of the Bollywood icon. From the iconic Rolex Submariner to the precision of Fossil and Armani exchange, these watches allow you to embrace luxury without the hefty price tag. Join us as we explore the wristwatch realm and discover how you can add a touch of Dunki star Shah Rukh's impeccable style to your watch collection without burning a hole in your pocket. Also Read - Look ageless like Shilpa Shetty with these Top 5 yoga essentials under Rs 1500

Explore luxury with the Rolex Submariner Date 126613LB, featuring a Royal Blue Dial.

This men's watch, a parallel import, showcases precision craftsmanship and timeless style.

The distinctive bracelet type adds a touch of sophistication to this iconic timepiece.

Immerse yourself in horological excellence with the renowned Rolex Submariner design.

Elevate your style with a symbol of refined taste, seamlessly blending tradition and modernity.

Explore sophistication with the Armani Exchange Cayde Analog watch featuring a sleek black dial.

Crafted with a steel and black PVD case, complemented by a stainless steel bezel for durability and style.

Powered by a quartz movement, this watch ensures accurate timekeeping with an analog display.

Adorned with a brown leather band, adding a touch of luxury and comfort to your wrist.

With a water resistance depth of 50 meters and a secure buckle clasp, this timepiece seamlessly combines style and functionality for the modern man.

Perfect wrist watch for all ages of men.

Our men's watches feature premium quartz movement for durability and lasting performance.

The stainless steel strap makes these analog watches a perfect gift for birthdays, weddings, and special occasions.

With 30m water resistance, these watches handle daily activities like handwashing and showering without a hitch.

Since 1981, GUESS has symbolized a youthful, adventurous lifestyle with denim, apparel, and accessories available in over 100 countries.

GUESS, born from the pursuit of the American dream, is a global brand known for its fashion-forward choices and timeless appeal.

Immerse yourself in timeless elegance with the Fossil Analog watch featuring a captivating blue dial.

Crafted with a stainless steel case and a 44-millimeter diameter, this watch offers a perfect blend of durability and style.

Powered by quartz movement, ensuring accurate timekeeping with a classic analog display.

The blue leather band adds a touch of sophistication and comfort to your wrist.

With a water resistance depth of 50 meters and a manufacturer's 2-year international warranty, this Fossil watch combines style with functional reliability.

Embrace timeless elegance with the Titan Silver White Dial Analog Watch for men.

Featuring a silver case and a clean white dial, this watch exudes a classic and sophisticated design.

Keep it simple yet stylish with the analog display, offering a traditional and refined look.

Suitable for various occasions, this watch effortlessly complements both formal and casual outfits.

Trust in the reliability and craftsmanship of Titan, a brand synonymous with quality and precision.

