Guess The Price: BTS' Jin's super casual look for his VLive with RM costs as much as a mid-range laptop

BTS is known for its style as much as its music. It is no secret that members of the septet love to splurge. While J-Hope has the most expensive wardrobe, the others are not far behind. We know that V loves Gucci while Jimin is more of a Chanel person. Talking about the eldest hyung of the band, Kim Seokjin/Jin, he loves oversized stuff. From comfy hoodies to distressed denims and shirts, his collection is also damn nice. He did a VLive recently with RM making fans go gaga over their bromance. Everyone loved the #NamJin live that was high on humour and food. Also Read - Hey BTS ARMY: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, J-Hope or Suga – whose solo songs do you love more? Vote now

Well, RM wore a pair of black shorts and a HYBE tee for the shoot. The sight of his beefy body made fans sweat, and Twitter was full of thirst comments. On the other hand, Jin wore a jacket and shorts. He was dressed in high-end athleisure. The young man chose a jacket and shorts from Lacoste's Ricky Regal collection. Fashion enthusiasts will know that the collection is designed by singer, Bruno Mars. His alter ego in the fashion world is Ricky Regal. Coming to the cost of the outfit, the jacket costs Rs 22,200 in Indian currency while the shorts are above Rs 11,000. So, we can see Jin's out of bed was above Rs 30K. But given that they're BTS this is nothing! BTS is known to be a huge fan of Bruno Mars and vice versa. Also Read - BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL tour gets cancelled, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome a baby boy and more Hollywood newsmakers of the week

Jin has also got a perm like Taehyung and is looking damn cool. He made a funny revelation that the longest he hasn't washed his hair is six days. He also said Jungkook often skips washing his hair for a couple of days. Jin is all set to be an uncle soon as his elder brother Kim Seok Jung and his wife are expecting their first child. On the professional front, Butter is enjoying a tremendous run at the Billboard Hot 100 chart while the sad news is that their concert schedule has been formally cancelled. Also Read - BTS: When Suga and J-Hope fooled a shocked ARMY by saying that they have decided to disband – watch video