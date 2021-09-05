Guess The Price: In love with Madhuri Dixit Nene's hot pink sharara set? Here is it's cost

Madhuri Dixit Nene is our eternal diva. The lady is a delight to watch as a judge on Dance Deewane 3. Her styling on the show has been very good except for a couple of misses. We have seen her in contemporary Indian wear for the greater part of the time. The actress wore a hot pink sharara set with work done in gold for the latest episode. It was from the label Punit Balana. The outfit had a strappy top, tassels and a dupatta that was plain enough to be teamed with other outfits too. With heavy Indian jewellery, Madhuri Dixit Nene looked great. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill turns into a seductress and shocks everyone with her latest photoshoot – view jaw-dropping pics here

Well, the cost of the sharara set is Rs 85,000. The sharara set (top and bottom) is made of Chanderi silk. As we know, Chanderi is one of the finest fabrics of Indian handloom. It has its origins in Madhya Pradesh. The short kurta had Marodi and Gota Patti work done on it. Marodi refers to the twisted yarn in Indian textiles while Gota Patti is the art of appliques that comes from Rajasthan. The gorgeous dupatta was made of organza silk. With her hair in soft waves and brown lipstick, she did not need much with that outfit.

Madhuri Dixit Nene is seen with Tushar Kalia on Dance Deewane 3. In between, we had seen Nora Fatehi for a few episodes. The show is a cross-generational dance show and Madhuri Dixit is immensely loved as the judge. She is known for her dance and expression, which makes her the perfect choice. Punit Balana's Indo-Western designs are a huge hit with many. Some days back we saw Tara Sutaria in a modern saree in a somewhat similar colour. Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in Bollywood in Karan Johar's Kalank. While the film did not do well, people loved her in Ghar More Pradesiya song.