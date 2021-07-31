Guess The Price: Katrina Kaif's bright silk dress is lot more affordable due to THIS reason

Katrina Kaif who is the queen of minimalism amongst Bollywood's top actresses. She always believes that less is more. When it comes to dresses, Katrina Kaif's collection is one of the best. From bodycons to printed ones, she has an enviable collection. A pretty dress and nice footwear, and Katrina Kaif is ready for a party. Her love for dresses is as much as her obsession with denims and ganjees. Of late, the actress was seen in and about the city in dresses. One of them was a silk dress in a bright shade of mustard yellow. It had red prints done on it. She was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in that dress. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to reunite, Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, Aditya Roy Kapur in Thadam remake and more

The outfit is from Ted Baker, London. The label is known for its ready-to-wear collection. Bollywood divas love the dresses and sandals from the brand. Katrina Kaif teamed the dress with thong sandals in a shade of bright red. She did not wear any accessories except the customary mask. The price of the dress is 199 pounds, which comes to INR 20, 689 but there is a good news. It looks like Ted Baker is having its seasonal dress. The said outfit is being sold for just 99 pounds. If you convert that to desi currency, it comes upto Rs 10, 292.

The dress is named Saraaa. It is a ruffled midi wrap and comes with a full lining. You can wear it on a date, brunch or even a cocktail party. Given the bright hues, one does not need too much makeup or accessories. It is a perfect choice for everyone who loves to dress in a simple but stylish manner. Katrina Kaif has her hands full with a number of projects. She is prepping hard for her role in Tiger 3 where she reunites with Salman Khan.

What do you feel about Katrina Kaif's dress? It is one we did love to wear in a heartbeat!