Guess The Price: Kiara Advani's Christian Louboutin tote costs as much as flight tickets to Cape Town

Kiara Advani's style statements for the promotions of Shershaah have left people hooked. Whether it is the green saree look or the burnt orange skirt and blazer, she is looking stunning. The actress also has a very enviable wardrobe with the best of brands. She has seen at the Mumbai airport dressed in a white maxi dress with thong sandals. Kiara Advani carried a roomy tote with her that was big enough to hold a lot of stuff that people carry for airport travel. The tote bag was from the brand, Christian Louboutin. As we know, the French label is loved by all fashionistas. Also Read - Celebrities In Town| Kartik Aaryan| Sanjana Sanghi| Varun Dhawan| Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

The actress' bag is in ivory colour. It is known as the Frangibus Tote bag. The accessory is perfect for the casual look. The handbag has the iconic Maison Christian Louboutin details. The bag has leather handles embellished with spikes. There is a message from the famous designer at the front. The ivory bag has a bit of red, black and silver too. The cost of the bag is $ 1,190 in the US. Well, that makes it below a lakh. If we convert it to Indian money, it comes upto Rs 88,225. Now, that is as much as the return flight tickets from Mumbai to Cape Town. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon and more: First-time jodis we cannot wait to see sizzle on screen

Kiara Advani will be seen in the movie, Shershaah. In the film, she is playing the role of Dimple Cheema. Rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra is the main lead. As we know, she was the partner of late Captain Vikram Batra. Everyone is gaga over the performance of Kiara Advani, which includes filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan. She is also the lead opposite Ram Charan in the movie directed by S Shankar. Plus, there is Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The actress' is surely a trendsetter with her love for luxury labels when it comes to casuals. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and others that will take you on a laughter ride