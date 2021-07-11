Guess The Price: Rahul Vaidya's light blue Balmain hoodie comes at a staggering cost

Rahul Vaidya was spotted today in the city with his lady love Disha Parmar. The couple decided to enjoy a lunch date in the middle of all their preparations for the wedding. Disha Parmar looked pretty in a simple printed dress with sandals. In comparison, Rahul Vaidya chose luxury casuals for the occasion. He wore a light blue Balmain hoodie with white sneakers and distressed denims. Rahul Vaidya also had his sunglasses on. The paps were curious to know about the wedding. The couple said that they are busy with the preparations, and would inform the press when the date came closer about the venue et all. Also Read - Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

As we know, Balmain is one of the top French luxury labels. It is also a favourite with many Bollywood stars, especially Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar is often seen in hoodies from the label. The cost of the hoodie worn by Rahul Vaidya is close to $600. If you convert that to Indian money, it is more than Rs 42,000. It is no secret that Rahul Vaidya is fond of designer stuff. We saw him don a red Balenciaga sweatshirt in his first live, which he did after exiting Bigg Boss 14 house.

Disha Parmar has shared a video on social media of the ring that Rahul vaidya gave her while proposing. The actress has played Ed Sheeran's song Perfect with it. Rahul Vaidya and Disha have been great friends since three years. In fact, rumours of them being a couple were doing the rounds since a while. Rahul Vaidya gave us one of the moments of Bigg Boss 14 when he proposed to Disha on her birthday. Later, she entered the house on Valentine's Day. There is immense excitement around the Dishul wedding that is happening on July 16. We wish the couple the best!