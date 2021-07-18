Guess the Price: SHOCKING! Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra's stylish Fendi purse costs as much as a BMW bike

Priyanka Chopra turns a year older today. Our desi girl is making us prouder and prouder every passing year. Whether it is bagging projects with Hollywood A-listers or working towards the empowerment of girls/women, she is woman whose ideas and lifestyle is queen size. The same rule applies to her sartorial choices too. She is styled by the best in the business. Priyanka Chopra who is now in London was seen carrying the Fendi bag, which is from the brand FW21 collection. The brown bag is designed a little differently from the usual bags and looks chic and roomy. Priyanka Chopra was seen in Fendi from top to toe. Also Read - Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera REVEALS how he met the megastar for the first time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In one of the pics, we can see her in a long trench coat over a pair of metallic shorts, a white tee and heels. In the second pic, she has taken off the coat to reveal her toned legs in the shorts and top. We can get a very good glimpse of the bag. Well, the asymmetric Fendi First bag comes in a small and medium size. The price of the medium that we can see on Priyanka Chopra is USD 3,490. The small one costs USD 2, 650. If we covert USD 3, 490 to INR it comes upto Rs 2, 60, 391. At that cost, one can purchase a BMW G 310 R motorbike. Yes, that's the truth!

Fancy purses and Priyanka Chopra go hand-in-hand. She has an enviable collection of roomy totes from brands like Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. All of us remember the lipstick Judith Leiber clutch that she carried on her birthday in 2019. It had cost close to USD 5,500. The lady surely has expensive taste. On the professional front, she has projects like The Matrix 4, Citadel and Text For You. The lady is surely going places with such diversified interests. We wish Priyanka Chopra a happy birthday!