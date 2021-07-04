Guess The Price: Tamannaah Bhatia's lace dress comes at the price of a laptop

Tamannaah Bhatia is one fashionista. She loves to splurge on clothes and accessories. The actress loves her dresses. Of late, she was seen at the airport in a beautiful white lace dress. The outfit was a gorgeous one. It was one that we did love to buy. The dress with spaghetti straps looked perfect for a date, brunch, beach wedding or a cocktail party. But the cost of the dress might be out of reach for most of us. It is from the brand Self Portrait. We know that they have one of the best collections when it comes to clothes. Here are little more details... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce their separation, Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra a 'secular puppy' and Ranveer Singh confirms his TV debut

The dress was in a shade of light yellow. It had a semi sheer lining inside. We could see that flower motifs are done in lace. Tamannaah teamed it with a small black clutch with dull gold heels. It kind of matched Tamannaah's glorious golden hair colour. The cost of the outfit is 280 pounds. If we convert that to Indian currency, it comes upto Rs 28, 841 in exact figures. At that cost, one can buy a laptop, mobile and 2-3 pieces of furniture. The dress is named as the Azaelea Dress. Azaleas are gorgeous flowers and the motif looks kind of inspired by them.

Self Portrait is a brand from the UK and Bollywood celebs seem to love their outfits. Tamannaah has films up for release like Gurthunda Seethakalam and That's Mahalakshmi. The latter is the remake of Kangana Ranaut - Vikas Bahl's Queen. What do you feel about her dress? Tweet and let us know...