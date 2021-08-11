Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: 5 times the Kick actress flaunted her collection of the most expensive handbags

It is 's birthday today and how can we not talk about the gorgeousness that she is! Apart from having the prettiest feature, Jacqueline Fernandez has all the means to look fabulous all the time. Never has she given us a chance to crib over her fashion choices. And let's us say that Jacqueline Fernandez has the most fabulous collection of bags too. Majority of them come with a hefty price tag. So here's to the time when she flaunted her expensive bag collection. Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha rushed to the hospital after her blood pressure drops drastically on the sets of Luv Ranjan's film — read deets

One of her favourite brand is Hermes. Taking to her Instagram account, she once shared an uber-cool picture of herself in a black hoodie and jeans. She carried a small black bag along. But that small black bag is expensive AF. Hermes Kelly 25 handbag carried by Jacqueline is almost worth Rs 5 lakh. Also Read - Kriti Sanon lambasts 'insensitive' videos of paparazzi covering Dilip Kumar's funeral; says, ‘They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Once, during her casual outing, Jacqueline flaunted her Felt Sac De Pansage Groom Bag Acier handbag. The price of this bag is $2,195 (Rs 1,63,230). Now, didn't we say she loves Hermes? Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Mouni Roy, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez's looks will leave you unimpressed

She also loves Dior. During one of her outings, she carried a small sling bag in blue. It was Dior 'Diorama' metallic bag that looked fabulous. But its price left us stunned. It was worth Rs 2,88,600.

In one of her pictures, we saw her flaunting a very tiny handbag by Hermes. While the bag might be tiny but the cost is not. The handbag in pink costs Rs 6,00,000. What!

One of the priced possessions of Jacqueline Fernandez is a huge Chanel bag in pink. The cost of this tote bag is Rs 5,00,000.