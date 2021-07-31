It's Expensive: Taapsee Pannu's chic Goyard trolley bag costs more than a Nissan car

Firebrand actress Taapsee Pannu is a chic yet quirky dresser. You can always expect her to spice up things differently. The actress celebrates her birthday today. If you take a peek into her closet, you will find sarees, lots of dresses and clothes that show her androgynous style. She loves to splurge on things that matter, like her home. But that does not mean that she does not have expensive tastes in clothes and accessories. The lady made a lot of news when she was seen with a Goyard trolley at the airport. We have seen many actresses with handbags that are priced exorbitantly but Taapsee Pannu's luggage really took the cake, and perhaps the bakery! Also Read - Happy Birthday, Taapsee Pannu: 7 times Taapsee Pannu handled controversies, trolls and Kangana Ranaut like a boss

The trolley looked straight out a period Hollywood film with its vintage design. The colours used on it were brown, black and white. Goyard is known for its luxurious bags and luggage items. The price of the trolley, to say the least, was staggering. It costs around USD 8, 625. If we convert that to Indian money, it is more than Rs 6,20,000. But people do not see splurging on expensive bags and luggage as impulsive bags. All these bags have a resale value, and can be passed on as heirlooms. In the picture, we can see that Taapsee Pannu is dressed in a simple manner but this trolley makes one helluva statement.

Maison Goyard is a symbol of luxury and fine design. The specialty of the brand is making luggage trunks. People hail the bags for their exquisite craftsmanship. They are made of Goyardine canvas and have pure leather trims. The canvas uses three materials, hemp, linen and cotton. The trunks are all spacious and have four wheels. On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu has turned producer. She has films like Rashmi Rocket, Shabash Mithu, Blurr, Looop Lapeta, Dobaara and others in her kitty. We wish Taapsee Pannu a happy birthday!