Holi 2022: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt - 5 stylish ways to wear white for that ultimate Bollywood Holi bash

There is a huge difference between Bollywood Holi and the real one. White clothes being the main one. The aam aadmi ransacks his cupboard, old suitcases to find clothes that are old enough for Holi. No one wants patches of colour on clothes that are new or expensive. But the concept of going wild on Holi with water tanks and balloons is diminishing. Lockdown has made Holi parties a lot more sober. But if you love Bollywood, you cannot do without white on Holi. Here is a look at some elegant looks of our Bollywood divas that can inspire you… Also Read - Holi 2022: Films of Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and other stars that had a colourful run at the box office during the festival weekend in the past years

Deepika Padukone

White and Deepika Padukone have an eternal relationship. The colour looks best on women with a toned frame. Deepika Padukone looked terrific in this Victoria Beckham outfit in white. From the heels to the hairdo, it was one look that fans will remember for a long time. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Salman Khan to star in Chiranjeevi's Godfather for free, real reason behind delay in Prabhas' Project K and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Alia Bhatt

This jamdaani saree worn by Alia Bhatt is elegance personified. The saree is perfect for a classy Holi party where people only play with a dash of organic colours. The saree looks gorgeous and is comfy for the slightly warm weather that comes with Holi. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to make OTT debut with a film based on a novel; here are more such thrillers you can stream on OTT now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Rashami Desai

Want to go in for a more modern look in white, take some inspiration from Rashami Desai. This white outfit with a slit is perfect for you. You can add some colour with your accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan recently posed in a white lehenga set from Manish Malhotra's collection. She looked lovely. This is perfect for a romantic Holi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Ankita Lokhande

Nothing is more classic for Holi than a simple white salwar kameez. Ankita Lokhande looks totally Holi ready in this Punjabi dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Sara Ali Khan

If we talk about whites, how can we leave out Sara Ali Khan. The young Indian actress has the most enviable collection of white salwar kameezes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

These were some of the celebs who know how to rock the whites like a pro!