IIFA 2022: Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday rocked some of the MOST expensive outfits at the event

IIFA 2022 was a treat for fashion lovers. , , , and others turned up in the best of Indian and international labels. We saw outfits from top-notch designers like Jean Louis Sabaji, Michael Cinco, Versace and so on at the bash. Here is a look at four most expensive outfits worn at the do. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kamal Haasan enjoys Vikram in a theatre with his fans, Major dominates in Telugu but fails in Hindi and more

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose Rohit Bal for IIFA 2022. The actress wore jackets from his recent collection. The price of the collection starts from Rs 1,50,000. It looks like what she wore was priced at around Rs 2, 95, 000. The material used is velvet silk and there is embroidery done all over. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get threat letter; Kubbra Sait recalls being sexually abused by family friend and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)



Urvashi Rautela is known for her stunning wardrobe. The actress wore a Furne Amato gown for IIFA 2022 that was priced at a reported Rs 20 lakh. The body-hugging gown looked like it was tailor made for her. Take a look.. Also Read - Aashram 3: Can't get enough of Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta's web series? Here are more erotic international shows to give you sleepless nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



Ananya Panday wore this white saree from Khaab by Manish Malhotra. It costs Rs 4, 95, 000. Yes! That is one staggering sum for this saree which is in ivory colours. It has sequins and feathers. It can be customized too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)



The Norwegian designer Kristian Aadnevik is a fave with the stylists in India. We have seen Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan in many of their creations. The tube gown had a tulle trail and corset bodice adorned with bows made of crystals. It is priced at 17,500 pounds which comes to Rupees 16, 96, 253.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

These were the celebs who wore some of the most expensive outfits at the event. If we get more, we will surely keep you posted!