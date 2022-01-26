is a fashion goddess! Since Gehraiyaan promotions are on, the actress is leaving all her fans stunned by slipping into some gorgeous outfits. After the orange cutout dress, Deepika Padukone made heads turn as she opted to wear a Jacquard jacket as a dress with knee high boots. The jacket was by brand David Koma and Deepika indeed nailed it with her kickass dressing sense. But well, the cost of this jacket is kickass too! If you wish to have this jacquard jacket in your wardrobe, let us warn you, it will put a dent in your pocket. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Palak Tiwari and other Bollywood celebs who got trolled for strange reasons

The geometric white and black jacquard dressed is priced at £880.00 and that too after fifty percent discount. When converted into Indian rupees, it comes to Rs 88914. The description of the jacket reads, "Made in the UK from geometric white and black jacquard, this jacket is a nod to David Koma's rediscovery of all things 1960s. It is cut in an oversized silhouette that's finished with a double-breasted buttoned front." A dress in similar pattern is also available. So are you game to spend a bomb on this jacket? Deepika Padukone opted for a wet side ponytail and a pink lipstick to go with her look. We loved the look but the cost of the jacket left us giddy!

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the film stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Deepika Padukone. It is directed by . The trailer and the songs have left fans excited for the film. It is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.