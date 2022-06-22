It's expensive! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's casual airport look is insanely costly; check the price

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently ruling the hearts of millions. With her beauty, grace and charm - she has her spell all over her fans. She has been a busy bee for a while with back-to-back projects but she has maintained to stay in style all the time. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a style icon who indeed motivates many who want to be fashionistas. But in case you think following her style game would be easy, think twice. Well, though it can be easy, it will definitely not go so easy on your pockets. Recently, she made a stylish splash at the airport wearing some expensive clothes. Scroll on. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: As Shakti Arora gets set to romance Shraddha Arya; here's a look at his best onscreen pairings from Radhika Madan to Drashti Dhami

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's expensive airport look

The actress was recently papped at the airport wearing striped blue pants, a tank top and a striped white jacket. Her clothes were from the brand JonathanSimkhai. The cost of her jacket is said to be worth Rs 60,780 while her track pants are worth Rs 28,515. Overall, her look was worth Rs 90,000. Well, well, well! Now, didn't we say she pulled off a pretty expensive look at the airport? Check out her look below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams trolls

Meanwhile, the Super Deluxe actress hit headlines recently as she slammed trolls who targetted her after rumours of her ex-husband dating Sobhita Dhulipala caught attention. Netizens slammed her saying that she and her PR team were spread all the false rumours about Naga. On Twitter, she wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!"