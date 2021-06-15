It's expensive! Shilpa Shetty's pre-stitched black saree set comes with a hefty price tag that will leave your jaws dropped to the floor

Shilpa Shetty is a style freak. She loves to stay ahead of trend and be stylish all the time. On Super Dancer Chapter 4, her fashion choices always gain a lot of attention. Well, Shilpa's love for sarees (low waist is silent here) is known to all. She simply loves to slip into some of the most gorgeous sarees and stun all. She also loves to experiment. From pre-stitched sarees to wrap sarees, Shilpa has worn it all. Recently, the actress chose to wear a pre-stitched saree in black and left everyone swooning. Also Read - OMG! Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge and ace dancer Shilpa Shetty decides to brush up her dancing skills from THIS contestant

Shilpa Shetty chose a black and silver pre-stitched saree by Reeti Arneja. The outfit had a skirt with embroidery work on the waist and border. The blouse was all velvet with matching embroidery work and attached pallu in tie-dye print. Showing off her toned midriff, Shilpa pulled off this edgy saree with ease. Silver bangles and silver earrings were the only accessories that added to the charm of Shilpa. Thick eyeliner, brown lipstick and a little shine on the cheeks, she looked top class!

Coming to the point now, if you wish to be as ravishing as Shilpa in this saree, here is how much you will have to shell out. This pre-stitched embroidered saree by Reeti Arneja is worth Rs 46.000. Yes, that much! The amount can definitely fund your return tickets to Dubai and yet you may save some. But she is Shilpa Shetty, she can afford it all and flaunt it too. Take a look at it her picture here.

We like how Shilpa Shetty opts for some out-of-the-box yet elegant outfits for her appearances. Apart from her fitness, she is also followed by many for her style sense as naturally, she is so good at it. We like it, Shilpa.