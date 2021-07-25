It's Expensive: Shweta Tiwari's powder blue feathered saree costs close to a Revolt RV400 bike

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding was one gala affair. Shweta Tiwari who was with him on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was one of the star guests. The lady chose a powder blue saree for the occasion. The gorgeous saree was teamed with a sleeveless blouse that had feather details. Given how eye-catching the saree and blouse was, the actress kept the overall look very simple. Sleek straight hair and earrings finished off her look. She looked stunning. Shweta Tiwari who has lost oodles of weight due to a new gym routine with a new trainer is just slaying and how. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia meets boyfriend Eijaz Khan’s father; fans call him ‘zabaan ka pakka’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Coming to the details of the saree, it was an outfit designed by Pooja Peshoria. The saree was made of tulle with hand embroidered crystals, sequins and dangling crystals. The stones are present all over the saree. We can see feathers on the sleeves and pallu as well. Tulle is made of very fine silk, cotton or rayon. It looks like a netting. The saree comes in many sizes till XL and can be customized as per the designer. Now, let us check the cost of the saree. It is priced at Rs 90K. At that budget, you can buy a high end bike for yourself or furnish an entire home. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Reports of Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht living separately, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 15 moving to OTT and more

Shweta Tiwari was quite a scene-stealer at the wedding. The actress along with Jasmin Bhasin, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen made for a great looking squad the #DisHul wedding. The past few months have been a controversial one for Shweta Tiwari, especially with her former husband Abhinav Kohli complaining about how she is isolating their son, Reyansh from him. Shweta Tiwari also released a rather graphic video, which looked kind of scary. But the lady is surely slaying the fashion charts. We cannot wait to see her back on a project. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first dance as man and wife was a mix of romance, goofiness and unconventionality – view pics