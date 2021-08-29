The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia is seen as the host of MasterChef Telugu. She is a bonafide fashionista and we are so gaga over her looks. For the latest episode of Masterchef Telugu, she wore a black gown from Marchesa. The black mermaid style gown had floral appliques done all over it. Tamannaah looked like a million bucks in the outfit. She was styled by Sukriti Grover. The lady rocked the gown with a minimal styling. Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion statements for the show have been rather impressive. Her makeup is also looking very immaculate. It has been done by Pompy Hans.

The cost of the outfit on FarFetch.com is $5,642. If we translate this to Indian currency, it comes to Rs 4,15,857.72. As of now, there is a sale on the outfit, so the price has come down to USD $3,385. The cost of the gown goes up in lakhs, as you can see. At that price, we can buy a Maruti ALTO car or even a Datsun GO. Marchesa is an American brand that specialises in high-end womenswear. The brand was founded in 2004 by Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig.

Masterchef Telugu is coming on Gemini TV. The celeb chefs on the show are Hyderabad's Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao and Mahesh Padala. The actress is a huge fan of the international version of Masterchef. She said, "“As someone who has watched and admired the original Masterchef shows, the opportunity to host the show in Telugu is a dream come true."