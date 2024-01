Step into the dazzling world of Bollywood divas who effortlessly stole the show with their feathered fashion. These leading ladies, including Iulia, Bhumi, and Jacqueline, have redefined elegance and set trends with their stunning dresses. Let's take a closer look at how these divas made a style statement, each with a unique touch, leaving us in awe of their glamorous choices in feathered ensembles. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor unfollows Sara Tendulkar over Shikhar Pahariya, a look at celebs who fell for the same man

Janhvi Kapoor unfollows Sara Tendulkar? A love triangle brewing with Shikhar Pahariya?

Kriti Sanon wowed in a riveting asymmetrical gown featuring bold feather sleeves, showcasing her super stylish and edgy side. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who may get married in 2024

Bhumi Pednekar rocked an ankle-length yellow dress adorned with feathers at the bottom, paired flawlessly with golden heels for a glamorous touch.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a white dress entirely made of feathers, accentuated by a silver belt cinching her waist for a touch of sophistication.

Jacqueline Fernandez exuded elegance in a mint-colored floor-length gown, featuring an off-shoulder sheer design complemented by delicate feathers.

Iulia Vantur stole the show in a contemporary ensemble, flaunting a pastel waistcoat with sheer sleeves adorned by pastel pink feathers, showcasing a perfect blend of modern and chic.

Sharwari Wagh stuns in a mini dress with white feather embellishments done all over. This is the perfect example of chic and sensual.