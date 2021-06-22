Jasmin Bhasin, Nora Fatehi, Alia Bhatt share a love for THIS accessory — find out what

Jasmin Bhasin, Nora Fatehi and Alia Bhatt are three ladies who are loved on social media. Well, they have such endearing personalities. Last week, three of them were spotted in and about the city. Jasmin Bhasin, Nora Fatehi and Alia Bhatt were all dressed rather casually given that they were in and about for some work. However, one thing caught our notice. All of them had a common accessory. And it was a damn pricey one. Though they dressed simply, they carried Christian Dior tote bags. While Jasmin Bhasin carried the trademark blue one, Nora Fatehi had a brighter one in hues of magenta and purple. The design on Nora Fatehi's bag was the prettiest. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom – movies that have dared to book their theatrical release dates during the second COVID-19 wave

Let us take a look at the pricing of the bags. The blue one carried by Jasmin Bhasin is a little more than Rs 2, 1o, 000. It is a known fact that she loves brands when it comes to bags. She had gifted a designer luxe jacket to Aly Goni on his birthday inside the house. He refused to wear it there as he did not want it dirty. The one that Nora Fatehi is carrying is more expensive. The tote bag which she has is part of the Dior 2020 collection. The cost of the bag is USD 3, 150.

Lastly, Alia Bhatt was seen in a pale white/ dove grey Christian Dior tote. We feel it was a slightly smaller bag as she did not need a huge one. The Dior totes are a fave of every celeb. We have seen Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra and all with the same accessory. The roomy totes are perfect for air travel. Well, when it comes to bags, people do not mind an investment. In fact, some celebs are just fond of costly handbags.