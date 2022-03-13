Jasmin Bhasin or Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali's Shivangi Khedkar - whose styling did you like the best? Vote Now

Last night, the Iconic Gold Awards took place at a suburban hotel in Andheri, Mumbai. A number of celebs graced the event. A couple of ladies stood out with their looks. One of them was Shivangi Khedkar. The actress who was a part of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is turning out to be quite a slayer on the red carpets. She looked great in ITA 2022 and followed it up with another knockout look. Shivangi Khedkar chose a deep blue gown with a deep back for the event. Slick hair and bronzed makeup finished off her look. Here are her pics from the event... Also Read - Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat relationship: From break-up reports to family problems – here's why the Bigg Boss OTT duo is making news

The other one was Jasmin Bhasin. Ditching all traditional red carpet colours like blue, black, red or green, she chose a pop shade of orange. It was teamed with white mules. Jasmin Bhasin's summery red carpet look was one of the most refreshing ones we have seen in recent times. Jasmin Bhasin had light dewy makeup with her hair in middle parting.

Don't you feel that these two women really made heads turn? While Shivangi Khedkar was a typical red carpet glam diva, Jasmin Bhasin did it in a more relaxed manner. Let us know which was your fave look of the night?