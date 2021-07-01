Kangana Ranaut's all 'PINK' avatar reminds us of these things, and no it's not Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut was seen at the airport last night. She has flown abroad to join the team of Dhakkad. The movie directed by Razneesh Ghai is an action thriller where she plays the part of a spy. The actress chose a dress in a shade of rose pink. It had motifs done on it in a colour of strawberry pink. She teamed it with a coat of candy pink. If this was not all, she even carried a bag and donned heels in hot pink. That is too much pink to handle. Of late, we have seen Kangana Ranaut in whites and earthy hues, this was a sea change. Also Read - From riding horses to taking body scans; here's how Kangana Ranaut is prepping for Dhakkad and Emergency – view pics

Talking of Pink, we cannot forget her online duels with Taapsee Pannu. Both the women have had long feuds on social media. In fact, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli made a comment when she saw Taapsee Pannu walking the streets of Russia in a saree. Anyways, keeping aside Taapsee and Pink, here are a few things the full pink ensemble reminded us of...Check it out...

The Hello Kitty series. While it comes in varied colours, the pink versions are trademark. Hello Kitty is like a fave of kindergarten kids.

Missing Pani Puri, Sev Puri and Candy Floss aka Budhiya Ke Baal. Well, Kangana just reminded us of this childhood delight.

Now, it would be illegal if we forget Barbie. While Barbie dolls have diversified immensely in the past two decades (there are even adult versions!), the one in classic pink is what our childhood was made of.

A rosette cake is one of the prettiest things in a cake shop. The beautiful hues of pink on Kangana Ranaut's outfit instantly makes us crave for some dessert.

Kangana Ranaut has films like Thalaivi, Dhakkad and Tejas in her kitty. We so now want to see some smashing performances from her!