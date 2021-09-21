Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today. The lady is going to ring in her birthday in an undisclosed island with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Whether it is her movies or maternity fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan's wardrobe choices have set new narratives in Bollywood. Here is a look at her best fashion moments on celluloid... Also Read - 5 trends Kareena Kapoor started in Bollywood!

Red hot Soniya from K3G

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar are Kareena Kapoor Khan's besties and Bebo's styling in Dharma movies have been impeccable. The most iconic look of Kareena Kapoor Khan that will stay forever with us is the red leather pants and bralet combo from You Are My Soniya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The tights pants, sexy bralet and stilettoes made fans whistle at the cinema halls. It is one of the most memorable looks of contemporary cinema in Bollywood. Bebo's reputation as an onscreen diva was laid down in stone. In the same movie, she looked beautiful in a peach coloured lehenga in the song Bole Chudiyaan. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor, happy birthday!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tashan's size zero bombshell look

While the red look is iconic, the actress' size zero look for Tashan is probably the most written about in the media. It was for the Yash Raj film Tashan. Fans were awestruck seeing her toned body while some slammed her for promoting an unrealistic body image. The actress later said that she achieved the look with a balanced diet. Her body weight was 48 kgs. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan plans to celebrate Kareena Kapoor’s birthday in Goa

Bollywood's Chamak Challo

Kareena Kapoor Khan again made Bollywood buffs sit up with her red saree for Ra.One. The saree she wore for the sci-fi with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead was designed by Manish Malhotra. The nose ring, bindi and stack of bangles in one hand became a popular look.

Ultimate comfort queen

Kareena Kapoor Khan's filmography has one of the best rom-coms of Bollywood Jab We Met. Even after 20 years people will love the bindass Geet from the movie who wore her heart on her sleeve. The long kurta and dhoti pants combo was a rage after the film. It is still the perfect weekend outfit for many in India.

Shukran for the Boho chic inspiration

The film Kurbaan was a dud at the box office. However, we cannot forget Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks from the film. She wore churidars under skirts, delicate oxidised jewels, scarves, mojaris looking like a dream in every frame.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The kitschy lehenga in Veere Di Wedding

The actress donned a kitschy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the wedding sequence of the movie. Kalindi Puri is one of her memorable characters of late. The lehenga had a dupatta made of baby's breath.

The Bond girl vibe of Kambakkht Ishq

Lastly, she donned this black bikini in Kambakkht Ishq and we so love the Bond girl vibe of the actress.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BollywoodLife wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan a very happy birthday! We hope she continues to stun us for years to come.