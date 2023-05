In the list of Bollywood's most fashionable celebs, Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the tops. Since her debut days, she has been a trendsetter. She has never missed a chance to leave everyone floored with her fashionable looks. Be it bodycon dresses, sarees or power dressing - she knows how to always be in vogue. Even during her pregnancies, Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure to always look as classy as ever. She is among those who choose comfort but not over style. For her, comfort and style have to go hand-in-hand. These days, Bebo is slipping into basic casuals to beat the heat. Today, she was spotted in an oversized t-shirt and jeans. But wait, this T-shirt she has worn before! Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more Bollywood queens who played sex workers on screen

wears a 6-year-old T-shirt with swag

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted today in a cool Goa-themed T-shirt. She paired it with basic comfort jeans. But do you know how old this T-shirt is? Kareena Kapoor Khan had worn this t-shirt at the screening of Saif Ali Khan's movie back in 2017. We are not kidding. It is a Rag & Bone silk T-shirt that cost approximately Rs 25,000 back then! Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan sure proves that she is one of us. If you like something, you wouldn't let it go, right? Especially if it's a comfortable yet classy piece of clothing that still fits you perfectly.

Here's a recent picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and one from the screening of the movie Chef.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with . The film did not do very well at the box office. Now, she has turned producer and will be featuring in 's next movie. It is yet to receive a title. Apart from that, she also has a movie called The Crew. She will be sharing the screen space with Tabu and in this one. 's Veere Di Wedding 2 is also on cards but the makers are yet to announce the same. She starred alongside , Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the first instalment of Veere Di Wedding.