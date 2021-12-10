Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally man and wife. The two tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort. The bride wore a classic red Sabyasachi lehenga for the wedding while Vicky Kaushal was in a beige outfit. Congratulations are pouring in from celebs, fans and well-wishers for the gorgeous couple. While Sabyasachi informed fans about the outfits, everyone is super curious to know about the bride's ring and mangalsutra. As we know, it was a pretty private affair till the couple decided to share their pictures yesterday after the ceremony. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan sends heartiest wish for the newlyweds – view post

The actress' engagement ring studded with diamonds is said to be from Tiffany's. In one of the pics, it is clearly visible. The diamond dust ring has a big sapphire in the middle. Fans were reminded of the famous sapphire ring worn by the late Princess Diana, who was a fashion icon. She wore it for her engagement with Prince Charles. The cost of the engagement ring is apparently a whopping Rs 7, 40, 708. The ring worn by the late royalty was from the Royal Jeweller Gerrard. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Newlyweds to head for a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara-styled Europe tour on their honeymoon – EXCLUSIVE deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog)

As per reports, Vicky Kaushal gifted the Sabyasachi mangalsutra to his wife, Katrina Kaif. It has the traditional black and gold beads with two diamonds. The designer has not mentioned the exact details of the mangalsutra. It seems it is from the Bengal Tiger collection. The designer mentioned on his official page some of the jewellery details. He wrote, "The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery." The groom was also in a Sabysachi sherwani. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot; RRR trailer see Jr NTR and Ram Charan high on action and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog)

The couple wrote on their Instagram that they had only love and gratitude for everything that led to them being a couple. Congratulations poured in from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others.