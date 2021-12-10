Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride wears sapphire ring resembling late Princess Diana's; groom gifts her Sabyasachi mangalsutra – read deets and view pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride wears a sapphire ring similar to the one worn by Princess Diana on her engagement; the mangalsutra is from Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger collection