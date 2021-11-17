Know the cost of Anushka Sharma's neon swimsuit that had Virat Kohli lovestruck

Anushka Sharma is enjoying motherhood and domestic bliss to the hilt. The actress is on a break from her professional commitments. Yesterday, she posted a picture of hers in a neon green monokini. The actress looked great in her summery hairdo, lip gloss and radiant smile. The swimsuit's bright colour complemented the blue background. As we know, Anushka Sharma loves all shades of green. The picture got a lot of reactions. Virat Kohli put on a lovestruck emoji for his darling wife. Rakul Preet Singh, Dhanashree Verma and others too loved the look. Check out the gorgeous pictures below... Also Read - Virat Kohli REACTS on Anushka Sharma’s stunning neon monokini pics by the pool

The swimsuit is from a New York based resort wear brand, Solid & Striped. The cost of the monokini is around 119 USD. If you convert this into Indian currency, it comes upto Rs 8, 860. It is named as the Anne-Marie Button One Piece. The outfit looked chic in a somewhat retro style. The outfit had a deep U neckline, broad straps, ribbed details, and a white button-up front. It is evident that Anushka Sharma has been working out diligently since some months now. The actress seems to be back to her lithe frame.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are just back from Dubai where the T20 World Cup was held. The Indian team could not progress much in the tournament after their loss against Pakistan. Now, Rohit Sharma has replaced him as the T20 captain. The couple who got married in 2017 were blessed with their first child this year. Fans love Vamika, their little angel. However, the parents are super protective due to a number of reasons. They do not want her to be exposed to the paparazzi. But we have seen some cute pics where the couple did not reveal her face.