Cost of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's bright pink lehenga will make you think twice before hitting the buy button

TV actress is currently enjoying the best phase of her career with her show Anupamaa being at the top. The actress has become pretty famous among the masses who are loving her character in the show to the core. Of tale, it is being reported that Anupamaa is going to undergo a makeover. A few pictures of Anupamaa looking all dazzling and pretty in a pink lehenga have gone viral. Her look is much different than that of her normal saree look in the show. Well, we have got you some deets about the outfit. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG twists: High drama in Shah house as Vanraj lashes out at Kavya after Leela exposes her; Baa begs Anu to save her home

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly pulled off a pink lehenga from Sheela Suthar's designer collection. It is made of Chanderi silk and the blouse has a beautiful embroidery. It comes with a woven dupatta that has motifs on it with a huge silver border. Pairing it with a gorgeous nath, the actress looked absolutely ravishing. Well, if you are wanting to buy this lehenga then think twice. It comes with a heavy price tag. The bright pink lehenga is being sold online for Rs 22,000 and one can customise it too. Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa continues to rule the roost; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 out of the list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat and Urfi Javed's unseen romantic pics speak volumes about their bond; here's why they broke up

The lehenga appears to be perfect for festivals, wedding events and more. Of course, Rupali Ganguly's charm added much of beauty to the outfit.

Talking about the show, major twists and turns are keeping the audiences hooked to the TV screens. Recently, the tiff between Baa and Bapuji has created chaos in the show. How will Anupamaa sort the mess? We'll get to see.