Urfi Javed who appeared in Bigg Boss OTT is gathering a lot of attention thanks to her over-the-top dressing sense. She is grabbing a lot of eyeballs as she has been sporting some of the most risque outfits for her outings. Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport and once again, she made heads turn with her outfit. She chose to wear a see-through black top with a patch covering her assets. She got trolled a lot for the same. And well, let us tell you that it was top model who had first sported this outfit. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM reveals what happens when he rides a bike gifted by Jin, Bella Hadid makes sweet birthday post for niece and more

It was during Video Music Awards 2020 that Bella Hadid had slipped into this daring outfit to present an award. Her outfit was designed by Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka. While Bella was lauded for bringing back the 90s trend, Urfi Javed got trolled a lot for the same. She got called , Garibon ki Hollywood actress and much more. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS to be the speakers at UNGA, Bella Hadid makes sweetest birth wish for niece and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella ? (@bellahadid)

Earlier, Urfi Javed was trolled for copying in a cut out dress. She was trolled even then for sporting such a bold dress. Urfi Javed was seen in Bepannah before Bigg Boss OTT. She is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss 15 and often comments on the happenings in the house. She had recently talked about and said, "I don't know why Shamita has this habit of taking things very personally. Even in our season, he said something and Shamita took it personally for no reason." Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: RM and Jin's desi reaction to a fan's marriage proposal to V, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid turn bikini babes and more