Lessons from Nikki Tamboli on turning into a seductress in the sassiest sleepwear

Nikki Tamboli's stardom reached a new height after she appeared in Bigg Boss 14. The actress went on to make a place in top five along with popular faces like Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Ali Goni and Rakhi Sawant. Now she has made it to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is away from home shooting in Cape Town with the team. But, as usual, she is keeping her fans entertained with her classy and sassy pictures on Instagram. Scroll through her Instagram profile and you'll find some of the most eye-catching, sultry yet mesmerizing pictures. Let's just say, Nikki Tamboli is a big fan of wearing sassiest and coolest sleepwear and even knows how to be a perfect seductress wearing those.

Time and again, Nikki Tamboli has shared some sultry pictures on Instagram showing off her sleepwear collection. She likes to slip into fancy pieces of clothing before going off to sleep and it proves that the lady eats, breathes and sleeps fashion! So for all those who wish to be just like Nikki Tamboli, here are some lessons to be learnt.

A cosy, delicate and gorgeous satin gown is a must in every girl's wardrobe. And if you wish to add a little more oomph factor to it, let it be a short satin dress with a slit. You'll be irresistible just like Nikki.

If being sultry is your thing then a red short sleepwear in lace is definitely a good investment. Nikki Tamboli shows you exactly how to dress in a blazing red sleepwear and look fantabulous as ever.

When it comes to sleepwear, comfort is definitely a priority. But if comfort and style go hand-in-hand for you, a good pair of night suit is just perfect for you. Nikki Tamboli's floral nigh suit with bell sleeves is a great pick!

Hot shorts and spaghetti top can also do the trick to channel your inner seductress. When it is Nikki Tamboli, she also know how to pose gracefully wearing those. Take cues ladies!