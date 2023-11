Embark on a journey to enhance your yoga routine with grace and wisdom inspired by the wellness icon, Shilpa Shetty. In this list, we picked five essential yoga accessories available on Amazon, curated to elevate your practice and channel the serene energy that Shilpa Shetty has. From the right mats to yoga accessories, discover how these affordable tools can transform your yoga sessions, bringing you closer to a balanced mind, rejuvenated body and an ageless look. Also Read - Recreate flawless look like Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna with these 5 foundations from Amazon

Indeed yoga is the best way to stay fit and keep your mind calm. Get these yoga accessories from Amazon and get exciting offers and amazing bank discounts. Also Read - Get inspired by Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and other celebs, discover the joy of cycling with these bicycles under Rs 10,000

Bollywood Life is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Buy Bigg Boss 17 divas inspired night suits to channel your inner glam goddess

Trending Now

Buy Fashnex yoga mat for women and man on Amazon.

Dimensions: 72"x24"x6mm, Weight: 0.9 kg

Free carry bag & strap for easy transport.

Lightweight (6mm thickness) for gym or on-the-go use.

6mm thickness for comfort, Double layer structure for optimal grip and cushioning.

Upgraded non-slip texture, suitable for various Yoga forms.

Moisture-resistant Technology.

Easily washable with soap and water.

Get up to 47% discount.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Vedam premium yoga wheel for women and men on Amazon.

Elevate your yoga practice with our unique wheel for improved flexibility and balance.

Thickest padding ensures unmatched comfort, cushioning palms, feet, and back during motion.

Safely release muscle tension, targeting difficult areas and expanding stretch limits.

Robust and durable construction supports a substantial weight capacity.

An excellent tool for rehabilitation, enhancing balance, body awareness, and coordination.

Get up to 46% discount.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Joyfit yoga ball-anti burst 55 cm exercise ball on Amazon.

High-quality PVC material supports up to 100kg, resistant to wear and tear.

Layered design ensures strength and stability, with a wide 55 cm diameter.

Ideal for pilates, yoga, and strength-building exercises, serving as a bench alternative.

Available in Red, Pink, Purple, Blue & Grey for a personalized touch to your workouts.

Compact and lightweight, includes a quick inflation pump for easy travel and storage.

Get up to 68% discount.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Coreteq high stability eva foam yoga starter kit.

Including one yoga belt and 2 EVA foam block bricks.

Coreteq yoga blocks offer optimal durability and stability for varied exercises.

Bevelled edges ensure a superior grip for all types of balance exercises.

Ideal for beginners, the set includes 2 yoga blocks and 1 yoga belt.

Resistant to water and sweat, easy to clean with a soft cloth or towel.

Stylish and Practical design make it a vibrant addition to any fitness space.

Get up to 25% discount.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Boldfit leggings for women on Amazon. It is Breathable and stretchy:



Ultra-lightweight, sweat-wicking, and non-see-through fabric.

Durable material for daily comfort; pairs perfectly with sports bras.

Versatile for Any Season & Activity:

Ideal for Yoga, Workout, Gym, or daily wear; adapts to any lifestyle.

Attractive fit with elastic material; avoids the dreaded camel toe.

Covers waist to ankles, providing a beautiful figure and staying in place during activities.

Get up to 5% discount.

Buy Now on Amazon