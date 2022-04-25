Loved Ananya Panday's mini dress with sweetheart neckline? Its cost will make you more happy

Chunky Panday's daughter marked her Bollywood debut with 's Student of The Year 2 and since then she has been the shining star of the town. Not just in movies, the actress is pretty well-known in the fashion industry too. She is indeed an influencer when it comes to setting fashion trends. The Khaali Peeli actress has always made sure to wear something that will make her stand out from the crowd. Yesterday, she attended a party at Karan Johar's residence and she made sure to make heads turn in a white mini dress. Also Read - Karan Johar party: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon glam up in ultra mini dresses; Shah Rukh Khan hides behind curtains [VIEW PICS]

Ananya Panday slipped into a short dress by FRISKY. The dress had a corset design with a sweetheart neckline. It had a mesh pattern over the upper waist. The actress paired her outfit with a chain patterned neckpiece and looked pretty classy. Well, if you are in love with the look, here is some good news for you. Its cost will bring a smile to your face as it is affordable AF. The Onyx Dress by Runaway is being sold at Rs 6,990. The description of the dress on-site read, 'Our Onyx Mini Dress features a mini length, a corset like design, sweetheart neckline, mesh detailing with boning, adjustable spaghetti straps, invisible centre back zipper. This garment has stretch and lining in the bust.'

The cost of the dress will definitely not put a dent in your pocket. This celebrity approved dress should definitely find a place in your closet.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Liger next. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.