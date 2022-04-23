Malaika Arora flaunts her toned legs in Gucci silk shorts; the price will make you dizzy

Malaika Arora is fashion queen! She loves to stay in style all the time. Never has she failed to disappoint the fashion police. Well, recently, she made a style statement as she stepped out wearing GUCCI shorts and a jacket. Being summer, it's all about being comfortable. But of course, when it is Malaika Arora, it has to be comfortable and stylish. So for her outing in Mumbai, the Chaiya Chaiya girl slipped into red shorts which she paired with a silk jacket by the brand GUCCI. The name of the brand itself is enough to know that the outfit comes with a hefty price tag. Also Read - Malaika Arora OPENS UP on getting trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor who is 12 years younger; says, 'There’s a misogynist approach...'

Here's decoding the cost just to get the shocker. The silk hot shorts are priced at $1400 which is about 107000 rupees online. It comes with the signature GUCCI logo printed all over. The cost of the shorts has left everyone shocked. Well, who wouldn't be? She paired her outfit with white heeled boots. We are dreading to dig the cost of her golden purse. Check out her look below:

Meanwhile, Malaika was recently in the news as she met with a minor accident and was in hospital. Once back home, she had penned a note describing the incident. She had written, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most."