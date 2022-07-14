Malaika Arora inspires Tejasswi Prakash's fashion choices? Here is proof

Tejasswi Prakash is killing it on social media. The actress' show Naagin 6 is raking in the numbers on the TRP charts. Tejasswi Prakash might make her Bollywood debut soon if rumors are to be believed. Her posts get huge engagement on social media, and she is the paparazzi's fave. Of late, we can see that she has a definite fashion sense. From chic athleisure to dresses and sexy outfits that highlight her gorgeous figure. We cannot help but notice the parallels with Malaika Arora. The host, model and entrepreneur is one of India's fashion icons. Take a look at some of the instances... Also Read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Karan Kundrra signs off as the host; emotional fans trend 'We Will Miss You Karan' on number 1 position [VIEW TWEETS]

Also Read - Malaika Arora to Nia Sharma: Actresses who spoke about being judged for their fashion choices and battling heavy trolling

The denim and crop top combo is a fave of many celebs. It is also perfect for summers and monsoons where the weather can be humid. Tejasswi Prakash was seen with the tote bag, denims and crop top today in the city. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian not getting back with Kanye West, Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold digger' and more

Advertisement

When it comes to white dresses, Malaika Arora has one of the best collections in B-Town. The belt and dress look suits her as she has a tiny waist. Even Tejasswi has done full justice to the combo.

Malaika Arora and Tejasswi Prakash are both blessed with great bodies. Both of them love food, but do not compromise on workout. While Malaika does yoga, gym and Pilates, Teja is more into gymming, swimming and sports.

The blazer look is a fave of both. Malaika Arora is often trolled for her clothes but let us admit, very few in India are as stylish as her. The lady has said that negative comments do not bother her. She said that desis do not have any issues liking women like , , and co in such clothes. But a problem arises when Indian women dress up in a risque manner. Tejasswi Prakash is also making headlines for her affair with Karan Kundrra. She met Malaika Arora's beau actor recently.