Mohsin Khan, Sharad Malhotra, Rrahul Sudhir — 5 TV hunks who drop bombs with their formal looks

Mirror work kurtas, printed waistcoats and heavy sherwanis, the wardrobe of male leads on Indian TV has eye-catching desi menswear. But when it comes to the party sequences or a dreamy dance, western suits is the outfit of choice. From simple black suits to tuxedos with prints, our hunks are see in enviable outfits. Suits are their outfits of choice even for red carpet looks. With so many designers catering to snazzy menswear for Indian TV actors, let us take a look at times when the times left us floored with their oh-so-handsome looks...

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan's tuxedo look is not for someone. That printed dinner jacket with a velvet lapel is all about retro fashion. With his slick hair, proportions and tall frame, he looks like every bit a hero.

Rrahul Sudhir

Rrahul Sudhir is one dashing dude. Period. But if you want to try out what he is wearing, we suggest that you wait for the freezing months of December-January. The floral dinner jacket, black waistcoat, bow tie and slim fit pants need a hot bod along with the right weather. Want to keep it simpler. Just opt for plain black suit with a floral pocket square.

Sharad Malhotra

Monochromes like a suit in all black, midnight blue or charcoal can also look killer if you have the attitude and accessories. Take some inspiration from Sharad Malhotra who has added a brooch to bring in a bit of bling.

Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao does need a great wardrobe to do the trick. That stare is enough to leave the ladies thirsty. But if you have a great torso and do you mind a bit of skin show, opt for a look like his.

Shaheer Sheikh

He believes in simplicity, and so do we. Confused with choices, just go in for a well-tailored black suit like Shaheer Sheikh. The best part is that in this outfit you can walk in straight from the boardroom to a lounge with minor changes.