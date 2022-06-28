Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt could take style tips from THESE Bollywood divas for her pregnancy wardrobe

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby and social media cannot keep calm. Their fans are going crazy celebrating the news and how. Congratulations are pouring in from all corners for the couple. While the wait to see the Jr Kapoor is long, we are pretty excited to witness Alia Bhatt's beautiful style spilling over her pregnancy clothing. The actress knows how to stay in style and she has been an inspiration to many. From short dresses to easy-breezy gowns, she has slayed it in all. But just in case she needs some style inspiration when it comes to her pregnancy wardrobe, we list 3 Bollywood divas who did a fab job dressing up while pregnant. Also Read - Pregnant Alia Bhatt slams reports that Ranbir Kapoor will pick her up after she completes shoot in UK, ‘I am not a parcel’



Hands down Kareena Kapoor Khan is THE MOST fashionable lady in town. And even during her pregnancy, she dished out some of the most beautiful looks ever. She was the one who walked the ramp while pregnant and flaunted her baby bump with panache. And of course, considers Bebo as her true inspiration so why not when it comes to dressing. Also Read - Alia Bhatt gets overwhelmed with love after pregnancy announcement; pens heartfelt note for fans

The diva who is known to be a fashionista is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja. While she inches close to motherhood, she is making sure to stay stylish all ways. From formals to long gowns, Sonam Kapoor's maternity fashion is simply perfect. Check out a few pictures below and you would know. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy announcement: Why did the Brahmastra actress change her Insta DP? Here's the connection to her baby post

Comfort is of utmost importance when pregnant and Anushka Sharma's maternity fashion was all about being chic, classy and comfortable. From cute dungrees to short dresses, Anushka flaunted her baby bump in sweetest way possible.

We really can't wait for Alia Bhatt to flaunt her baby bump, can we?