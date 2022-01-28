Mouni Roy and Deepika Padukone's customised Sabyasachi wedding lehengas: Did you notice this common thing?

Naagin actress had a dreamy wedding with beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa. From mehendi, haldi to traditional wedding ceremonies - Mouni had it all. The couple first exchanged wedding vows through Malayali traditions and then they got hitched as per Bengali traditions. For her South Indian wedding, Mouni Roy looked mesmerising in a white and red silk saree. For Bengali wedding, Mouni slipped into a gorgeous red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress was a sight to behold as she turned out to be one of the most beautiful brides we have ever seen. But her lehenga reminded us of , and here's something common about their outfits. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan catch up at Manish Malhotra's dinner bash; host dons Louis Vuitton jacket as same as BTS' Jungkook — view inside pics

Mouni Roy's wedding veil's border had a special message written on it. It read, 'Aayushmati Bhava' which means stay blessed. Deepika Padukone had a similar message written on her wedding veil in gold. She had 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written in Sanskrit. The verse means ‘May you always be lucky as a married woman’. Apart from these two, Patralekhaa too got special something written on her wedding veil. 's Mrs had 'Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam' written on it. It was in Bengali and it means I give to you my soul filled with love. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: 15 UNSEEN pics from the dreamy union of the Naagin actress and her banker beau

All the three divas looked absolutely ravishing on her special days. And all the brides-to-be out there, take some cues on how to make your D-day outfit extra special. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Raveena Tandon REVEALS being replaced by hero's insecure girlfriend; Saiee Manjrekar DATING big shot producer's son and more