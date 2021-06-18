Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna - TV beauties who raise temperatures in bralette tops

Bralettes are just the upper piece of clothing you need when you wish to add that bit of oomph. Wear a lacy one under a denim jacket or thrown a sheer tunic over a bralette and shorts, you are set to sizzle. Our TV beauties have also been raising temperatures posing in them on social media. It is just the item that makes a lockdown home photoshoot super hot. Here is a look at TV beauties rocking the trend... Also Read - Pearl V Puri Case: BFF Karishma Tanna says 'He had to get bail' after the actor returns home from jail

Karishma Tanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The Khatron Ke Khiladi winner posed in a pair of denims and a bralette for a home photo shoot. The sexy look on her face and the sepia tone made it a knock out.

Nia Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma chose a white bralet with a skirt for an event. She teamed it with a long silk jacket in a hue of onion pink. So, if you want to make it sexy but kind of formal, here is a cue.

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

If we talk about fashion, then we cannot exclude Mouni Roy. The actress wore this bralet with a beige coloured jacket and trousers for an event. The look is such a sophisticated one.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

From racy ones in bright hues like purple, blue and magenta to crocheted ones as seen in this pic, Sanjeeda Sheikh is at her sexiest best right now.

Rashami Desai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Rashami Desai wore this bralet with a pair of shorts for a sizzling set of pictures. The curly hair added a dreamy dimension to her look!

Tell us whose look you loved the most by tweeting to us!