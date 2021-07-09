Mouni Roy or Nia Sharma — whom did you like more in white this week? Vote Now

Mouni Roy and Nia Sharma are both known and loved as fashionistas. This week, the two ladies decided to bless us with gorgeous looks in white. Both of them wore fancy separates. While Mouni Roy was in a top and ruffled skirt, Nia Sharma wore cigarette pants with a top with a peplum. Both the women looked pretty amazing. Nia Sharma's hair looked damn sexy. The actress' had a lovely bronzed look with lots of highlighter and gloss. Nia Sharma added a bit of colour to the white ensemble with a pair of tangerine coloured heels. Also Read - Mouni Roy is a vision in white in her latest photoshoot — view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Mouni Roy posed in her white outfit at her residence. The actress' hair is looking gorgeous in all the pics. Mouni Roy is back in Mumbai after a long time. She was away in Dubai. The Naagin actress is a bonafide fashionista. From Indian outfits to western ensembles, she can literally rock anything. Mouni Roy gets a lot of shoots done at home as they look as good as professional ones. The actress has a couple of web shows lined up. She will be seen next in Brahmastra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Now, tell us who looked sexier in white by participating in the poll below...