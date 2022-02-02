Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash dons Gucci sandals worth Rs 47K as she's seen with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash is the queen of Bigg Boss 15. The Naagin 6 walked out with the trophy into Ekta Kapoor's supernatural saga. She also found a boyfriend on the show in form of hot hunk, Karan Kundrra. Yesterday, he came on the sets of Naagin 6 to pick her up. It looks like they were headed for a dinner date after that. Tejasswi Prakash wore a shirt dress for the date. It was teamed with a belt. The actress believes in simple styling. But Tejasswi Prakash showed us that she has a huge shoe fetish. The actress donned a pair of Gucci sandals that cost a bomb. Also Read - Shamita Shetty FINALLY opens up about Raj Kundra's porn controversy; shares the one thing she regrets the most

The actress has worn black Gucci slide-on sandals. The flat high heels sandals are known for the Gucci monogram. They are made of matelasse leather. As we know, the manufacturing of Gucci handles takes place in Italy. Well, the actress is known for her classy photoshoots on Instagram for a while now. Tejasswi Prakash was also one of the highest paid in her season of Khatron Ke Khiladi where she had to quit due to an eye problem. She did a small stint on the Zee Comedy Show before she quit for Bigg Boss 15.

On the show, Tejasswi Prakash played quite fiercely and did not shy away from showing her real personality. Like everyone else, she too crossed the line on some occasions. The season will be remembered for the romance of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, the rivalry of Shamita Shetty - Tejasswi Prakash mostly. So, she has given the kind of content people hope to see.

BollywoodLife exclusively reported that this is going to be the most expensive season of Naagin. Ekta Kapoor has put in Rs 130 crore for the supernatural franchise. The actress shared a small video with Simba Nagpal from the sets. Well, Tejasswi Prakash's rocking the show!