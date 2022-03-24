Bigg Boss season 15 beauties and Tejasswi Prakash have always managed to grab attention with their catfights. The two are currently ruling million hearts with their charming personalities and infectious smiles. Both Shamita and Tejasswi manage to give fashion goals with their impeccable style and on-point swag. Right from donning revealing necklines, gowns, shorts to ethnic wears, these actresses manage to look classy in any outfit. Shamita and Tejasswi inspire many women with their styles. Well, it will not be wrong to say that these actresses are true fashionistas. Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai getting paid more than show's lead Tejasswi Prakash? Here's what we know [Exclusive]

Recently, Shamita and Tejasswi were spotted wearing similar tie-dye t-shirt dresses. Shamita kept her look quite casual and completed her look with minimal makeup and loose curls.

While Tejasswi kept her hair partly tied. She added glam to her look by holding a trendy handbag and sporting a black slipper. But, who wore the tie-dye dress better? Both, Shamita and Tejasswi are slaying it and are looking like a pro! Vote now.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen playing the role of Pratha, a Sharvasesh Naagin in the Naagin 6 show. While Shamita was recently spotted with her BFFs Pratik Sehjpal and Nishant Bhat on the sets of Spy Bahu. The trio performed for a special Holi episode and made #PraNiSh fans go gaga over their chemistry.