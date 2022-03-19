Pathaan is making news and how. New leaked pics of Deepika Padukone have come out from the sets in Spain. We had seen pics of her in a neon monokini. In the new pics, she is wearing a black and white printed bikini with a number of gold accessories. The actress looks in great shape and the hotness meter is on a high due to Deepika Padukone. Pathaan is completing its last schedule in Spain. The team is having a tough time in Spain. Some days back, we saw shirtless pics of Shah Rukh Khan from the location. His abs were on display. The hot pics reminded fans of the Dard-E-Disco era. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sanjay Dutt meets Pervez Musharraf in Dubai; The Kashmir Files inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISHNA KUMAR (@filmybuddyytv)

Deepika Padukone has always been one of the sexiest actresses of Bollywood. The diva has worn a bikini in films like Housefull and Cocktail. We saw her in a swimsuit in Gehraiyaan too. However, this time, the makers are going all out to present her like the glam queen that she is. Deepika Padukone has not a complete masala film for a long time, and Pathaan is her comeback in that genre. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have fab chemistry and we cannot wait for Pathan now. Also Read - Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn twinning with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol creates a fan frenzy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISHNA KUMAR (@filmybuddyytv)

Deepika Padukone is riding high on the praise she has got for Gehraiyaan. The actress lived the complex role of Alisha Khanna. Her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi was also the talk of the town. John Abraham and Priya Runchal have also flown down to Spain for the last leg of the shoot. Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will be back on screens after 2018. His action avatar already left fans awestruck in the Thumbs Up ad. Also Read - Holi 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh: A look at the most grandest and memorable Holi parties of Bollywood