and 's wedding is currently the most discussed topic in tinsel town. The wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on April 13. We saw many glammed-up stars making their way to Ranbir- Alia's residence in Vastu. Among the top names, Ranbir's cousin sisters and attended the mehendi ceremony. Both the Kapoor sisters looked gorgeous to a T in their traditional outfits. But the difference in the cost of their dresses has grabbed everyone's attention.

Let's begin with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The diva who makes it a point to look perfect no matter what! For the mehendi ceremony at Bhai ki Shaadi, Kareena opted for an embellished lehenga in white and pastel pink and blue. It was a lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra with a strappy blouse. She kept in nice in subtle makeup and tresses kept open. Do you know how much the lehenga costs? It is said to be worth Rs 6 lakh. WHAT!

On the other hand, sister Karisma Kapoor open for an anarkali dress designed by Punit Balana. She chose the pretty yellow to go with the theme of the mehendi ceremony. The dress came with a Heavy Gotta Jaal Dupatta And Pants. On the website, the pretty dress is prized at Rs 65, 000. She chose a nice mang teeka and chandbalis to go with her outfit.

We believe that both the ladies chose the best outfits for Ranbir and Alia's mehendi ceremony but which one is your pick? Take the vote and let us know.