Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rs 6 lakh lehenga vs Karisma in Rs 65k anarkali – who rocked the mehendi look? VOTE NOW

At Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor dressed like true divas that they are. But whose outfit did you like the most?