Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 7 outfits of the actor that make him the king of OTT fashion

Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday today. The Gen-Y superstar has proved himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. From his debut in Band Bajaa Baaraat to work in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Padmavaat and Gully Boy, he has proved that he can ace any genre. Off screen, he is someone who always makes us smile. You can always expect the unexpected. Remember the time he gatecrashed a wedding at a Mumbai five-star creating timeless memories for the couple and guests. This streaks extends to his fashion choices. From rainbow coloured sequined jackets to floral prints and man skirts, there is nothing that he has not tried. Also Read - Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 times when Deepika Padukone joined her husband in his madness – view pics

Ranveer Singh is one of the first actors to embrace the concept of gender neutrality when it comes to his clothes. He did that after he wore man skirts for photoshoots. Of late, he wore an electric blue jumpsuit from Gucci that attracted eyeballs from everywhere. He was trending for that outfit. Let us take a look at some of his most OTT fashion choices... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce news, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post; Sonam Kapoor is glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood

On the professional front, he has a number of films lined up. There is Jayeshbhai Jordaar with YRF. Plus, the '83 biopic made on India's 1983 World Cup win is ready for release. It is made by Kabir Khan. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the movie. And he has reunited with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. As per reports, Katrina Kaif and he are doing a movie with Zoya Akhtar. Also Read - Karan Johar to announce his next directorial venture with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt tomorrow? This video suggests so