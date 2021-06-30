Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot in Gucci will instantly remind you of rock stars like Jared Leto, Axl Rose and George Harrison

Ranveer Singh knows how to make heads turn. He can wear something you did never expect anyone to wear. So, basically, Ranveer Singh has done it again! The handsome hunk has worn a creation made by Alessandro Michele. The outfit is a pair of separates in a bright shade of deep sky blue. The outfit seems to be made of pure silk. The trademark green and red stripes could be seen in the sleeves. In one of the pics, he is wearing a Gucci trench coat over the outfit with a red hat. The look will instantly remind you of rock musicians like Jared Leto, Axl Rose and George Harrison. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and others – Fashion faux pas moments of Bollywood divas that are cringe-worthy

In the pic, we can see him hold the end of bunk bed. There is also a small satchel bag made by the brand. It is a known fact that Ranveer Singh loves Gucci. He has captioned it as Alessandro my beloved. The person is the creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele. He has been with them since 2002. The designer is known for his maximalist approach and we bet he could not have found a better muse than Ranveer Singh.

Celeb friends of the actor had a variety of comments. Himesh Reshammiya said it was 'Historic' while Kubbra Sait called him the perfect unicorn. Siddhant Kapoor said that he had smashed it out of the park. Tiger Shroff wrote, 'Wibe!' Everyone was quick to acknowledge that only Ranveer Singh could have pulled it off so well. Fitness trainer was quick to remark, "What in the Zoolander ... only you could pull this off dude."

On the professional front, he has movies like '83 and Cirkus lined up. As per reports, he has signed another Zoya Akhtar film with Katrina Kaif. We have to see Deepika Padukone's reaction on this.